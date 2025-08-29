On Saturday, 23rd August, PC Lloyd, PC Jones, and PCSO Stewart from the "We Don't Buy Crime " team attended RNLI Criccieth Lifeboat Station open day.
Crime prevention and personal safety advice was provided, and there was great engagement with the public.
“It was a very successful day, with a large number of people visiting us,” a North Wales Gwynedd South police spokesperson said.
“A big thank you to everyone who came along to support the event.”
Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat station hosted the an open day on Saturday, 23 August, with a lifeboat launch and display, face painting, barbecue and a variety of stalls.
The road outside the station was subject to a road closure, with no through access, for the event.
