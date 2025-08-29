Father Christmas flew into Haven’s Hafan y Mor Holiday Park, Pwllheli, this week to check out his Christmas Eve delivery route, after learning that the park will open for Christmas and New Year breaks this year.
The decision to open Hafan y Mor for Christmas builds on last year’s success when Haven opened five of its parks over the festive period.
Despite his hectic Christmas schedule delivering billions of presents worldwide on Christmas Eve, Father Christmas will be taking time out before the big night to meet children in Santa’s grotto on the park.
Commenting on his visit to Hafan y Mor, Father Christmas said: “Like the families visiting Haven this week, I’m enjoying a bit of a break before my big autumn rush. It’s important that all the presents get delivered and, with hundreds of extra holiday homes to visit at Hafan y Mor this year, I want to make sure I know my way around.
“While the holiday homes don’t have chimneys, my elves have already been working out how we can get in undetected and I’m confident I’ll have no problem delivering all the presents in time for Christmas morning. I’d like to thank the Haven Team who have promised to leave out a few carrots for the reindeer and a mince pie for me.
“I always rest on Boxing Day, but I’m definitely checking availability for a New Year break so I can relax in the pool while Mrs. Claus enjoys the bingo.”
Haven CEO Simon Palethorpe said: “This August, we’re welcoming record numbers of visitors to our parks, and we’re delighted Father Christmas is amongst them – though we had to remind him to swap his sleigh for a sunhat and to slap on the sunscreen.”
Last week it was confirmed Hafan y Mor had retained its AA Five Platinum Star rating, with a 95% score.
