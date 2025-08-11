Abersoch RNLI rescued two people after their powerboat suffered mechanical problems at Porth Neigwl.
The crew was called at 5.02pm on 10 August and arrived on scene at 5.35pm.
The powerboat’s starter motor had disconnected.
Two adult male casualties on board had launched from Pwllheli but ran into difficulty after they had been fishing at Porth Neigwl.
The boat was towed and secured on a mooring belonging to South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, and the casualties returned to shore where they were handed over to the care of the local coastguard team in Abersoch.
Martin Turtle, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Launch Authority, said: “Ensure your engine is well maintained and you have adequate tools and spares to fix any problems you may encounter.”
Comments
