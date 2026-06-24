A family has been left “heartbroken” after a memorial bench in Dolgellau was deliberately destroyed.
North Wales Police say the memorial bench in Felin Uchaf Community Garden has “been deliberately damaged beyond repair” and they have launched an appeal online, asking for anyone with information about the damage to come forward.
The memorial bench was placed at in the community garden in Dolgellau on 22 October, 2023, in memory of Ray and Betty Stubbs.
The ‘Cambrian News’ covered the presentation of the bench and a viburnum bush when they were presented to the community garden in Dolgellau by the family of the late Betty and Ray.
Ray, an ex-mayor of Dolgellau and a former councillor, worked on the garden, as his son Dave explained.
“He started work on the community garden in 2007, and spent many a happy hour turning a waste piece of ground into a garden, despite having lost his leg to cancer, and having to work either from his wheelchair, or off the floor,” he explained.
“He also worked tirelessly for the community, as a local councillor, mayor, and an advocate for the disabled community.
“After Ray's passing Kelly-Marie Jones took over the upkeep on the garden.
“The bench was vandalised beyond repair on Sunday 21st June 2026.
“The police are involved and are investigating the incident.
“As you can imagine, as a family, we are heartbroken that this has happened in Dolgellau.”
The shocked community has rallied around the family and are keen to help in any way they can.
Dave added: “Mark Wiseman from Dragon 470 Radio in Dolgellau has kindly offered to purchase another bench, but many people have said they would like to donate towards the bench, and donations can be taken to the radio station between 10am and 1pm daily.”
Dave hopes the police appeal and a ‘Cambrian News’ story will help find the person or people responsible for the senseless destruction of the bench, and sent photographs of the damage, as well as the whole family on the day the bench was put in place, and a photo of his mum and dad.
North Wales Police launched their appeal for information about the damage on social media, with a picture they have of the destroyed memorial bench.
In an accompanying post, they say the bench has “been deliberately damaged beyond repair” causing “considerable distress” to the family.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for information following criminal damage to a memorial bench in Dolgellau.
“The bench, which is at Felin Uchaf Community Garden, is reported to have been deliberately damaged beyond repair between 6pm on 20 June and 11am 22 June.
“The bench was in memory to a loved one and its damage has caused considerable distress to their family.
“We are asking for anyone who visited the garden over the weekend and saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact police.
“Anybody who has information that could assist our enquiries should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 26000497666.”
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