An Y Ffor drink driver who was found guilty of assaulting a police officer has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
William Parry, of Tan Y Ffordd, appeared for trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The 49-year-old had denied assaulting Pc Morris in Y Ffor on 15 November last year at a hearing in February, where he admitted a separate charge of drink driving.
The court heard that Parry was stopped by police while driving in Y Ffor on 15 November, with tests showing he was over the legal limit.
Parry was handed an eight week jail sentence suspended for 18 months and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.
He must also pay £650 costs.
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