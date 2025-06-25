An Aberystwyth playgroup has been given the thumbs up by inspectors following a recent visit.
Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) inspected St Padarn’s Playgroup – based on the site of St Padarn’s primary school in Aberystwyth – in March.
In an inspection report released last week, inspectors rated the playgroup as ‘excellent’ for both well-being and care and development.
Inspectors rated the playgroup as ‘good’ for environment and leadership and management.
Inspectors found that children “thoroughly enjoy attending the setting” and “ feel very safe and secure in the care of staff.”
“Children have lots of fun playing with their friends and staff and have a wealth of choice and opportunities to develop different skills,” an inspection report found.
“Staff are professional and provide a warm and nurturing child-centred setting.
“They are enthusiastic about their roles, reflecting purposefully on children’s progress and recent training experiences.
“Staff are extremely patient, kind and caring towards each other and the children.
They support children’s learning and development through a wide range of planned and spontaneous activities led by the children’s interests and developmental needs.
“Staff keep highly valuable records of children’s progress.”
Inspectors found the playgroup “has good indoor play space for children to move freely”, while the “outdoor play space is used as often as possible and is an extension of the learning environment.”
“Children have access to a wide range of developmentally appropriate play and learning resources,” the report adds.
Leaders of the playgroup “have a strong vision for the future and ensure they manage their team with effective support and encouragement,” inspectors found.
“They are enthusiastic and ensure they offer a high standard of care to the children”, the report added, while leaders “have developed positive relationships with parents and carers and work closely with them to ensure effective care and support to all children who attend.”
