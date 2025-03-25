Aberystwyth lifeboat station is appealing for people to join them for the annual Yellow Welly Walk to raise money for the RNLI.
This year’s event, on Saturday 17 May, will be starting at the north end of the promenade, with the walk finishing at the opposite end outside the lifeboat station.
Participants are also given the opportunity to take part as a sponsored individual.
The event is designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, utilising a virtually flat course with no gates or steps. Prams are welcome and the event is free for those under 3 years of age (please still book them a ticket). Well behaved dogs are also welcomed (max. 2 per participant). This event is also free of charge to anyone attending as a registered carer for a participant. Carers must still book a ticket but will not be charged
Tickets cost £10 per adult, £5 for children aged 4-17, and children aged 3 or younger are free, but still need to be registered. The tickets will cost more on the day and are limited in availability, so purchase in advance to make sure you don’t miss out.
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Geraint Wheeler, said: "The RNLI is a charity independent from government, we rely on our dedicated volunteers and generous supporters to run our lifesaving service.
"We would love to see as many people as possible from the community and beyond coming to support this event to help us raise vital money towards our mission of saving lives at sea.
"The event promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family and we look forward to seeing you there. Without you our valued supporters, the RNLI wouldn’t be able to do what we do – so thank you."