A serial paedophile from Aberystwyth has been released from prison 18 months after being jailed.
Benjamin Griffiths of 61 North Parade was last year sentenced to three years in prison for historic sex offences.
Griffiths, 85, was in his 50s when he assaulted an eight-year-old girl in 1995/6, and was put behind bars for five counts of indecent assault, one count of gross indecency and seven days for failure to surrender.
The judge allowed him to serve his sentences concurrently, and on Thursday 30 October, he became a free man after serving half his sentence.
Though he is prohibited from returning to Aberystwyth or to the victim's area, Holly Marie Grady-Ellis, now 37, says she is fearful that he may try to hurt her again, since receiving the news that her attacker is free.
Holly bravely waived her right to lifelong anonymity to say: “Despite numerous licences put in place regarding him and the conditions of his release, the fact remains that after just 18 short months, he is free on our streets again.
“I'm worried and not just for myself but for any children that may live or go to school in his vicinity when he is housed.
“I fear he will reoffend as soon as he can, and I believe he still poses a threat to the general public.
“Everyone needs to know that this vile man is walking our streets again.
“I'm fearful that he may approach me despite the licences and orders put in place, and given how he was in court, he may even try to hurt me.
“I have been assured that the licences mean that if he approaches me, he will go back to prison, but there is still a small part of me that worries about this.”
Griffiths had already been given 10 years in 2005 for the rape of another nine-year-old girl - he made national headlines after he absconded to Germany on his last day of trial.
Holly came forward in 2021 to pursue a case against him for historic offences.
According to Holly, he was obstructive in his 2024 trial, too - sacking four of his solicitors and representing himself, which caused the trial to be pushed back.
He missed so many hearings that the judge remanded him for months before the trial, and he goaded Holly’s mother as she gave evidence, forcing the judge to order Griffiths to be quiet.
Griffiths, released on license and in supported housing until December, will be supervised by the Probation Service and is subject to strict conditions restricting his movement and contact with others.
Along with his sentences, Griffiths was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period, meaning he must notify local police whenever he moves address.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was an appalling crime, and our thoughts remain with the victim.
“Offenders released on licence are subject to strict licence conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to custody if they break the rules.”
