Police are warning drivers to allow extra time to travel today (Wednesday, 17 September) as an abnormal load will be travelling between Bangor and Porthmadog.
Departing from Bangor Services at 1.30pm, the load will travel briefly along the A55 before joining the A487 for much of its journey.
It will also travel along the A4971 and A497 before arriving at Morfa Bychan.
“Drivers on these routes are advised to allow extra travel time,” a spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd North said.
“Thank you.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.