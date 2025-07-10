An Aberystwyth man who appeared in court to plead guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
Wayne Glass, of Flat 6, 45 Park View, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the production of cannabis at an address on Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth on 31 August 2023.
Glass also pleaded guilty to possession of 723 grams of cannabis on the same day.
Magistrates handed Glass a conditional discharge for 24 months.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.
