Two new novels have been published by primary school pupils in Ceredigion.
Antur Fawr Tomi Bach, by year 5 and 6 pupils, and Tro ar Fyd, by years 3 and 4, were co-authored as chain novels. Pupils took part in writing squads in May under the guidance of local writer Gwennan Evans, creating characters, plot, and the first chapter of their novels together.
Follow-up sessions were held in each school by the Ceredigion Welsh Language Support Team so each group could write their chapter of the novel before transferring it to the next school.
The novels were officially launched at the National Library of Wales on 9 July. Year 3 and 4 pupils from Ysgol Henry Richard and Year 5 and 6 pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg presented copies to Rhodri Morgan from the National Library, Bethan Mai Jones and Francesca Sciarrillo from the Children's Books and Reading Promotion Department of the Welsh Books Council, Emyr Lloyd from Ceredigion Library and Cllr Wyn Thomas on behalf of Ceredigion County Council.
The rest of the writing squad members – from Talgarreg, Llanilar, Penllwyn, Aberaeron and Pontrhydfendigaid schools – joined the launch virtually.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools and Lifelong Learning, congratulated the young writers, adding:
“Publishing a novel is quite a feat, and getting a glimpse of the world of publishing by collaborating with an experienced writer was a worthwhile experience.
“Thanks to the Welsh Language Support Team in Ceredigion for the vision. This project is a wonderful culmination and a sign of thanks to the pupils for their great work in competing in the county round of the Book Contest, where their enthusiasm discussing stories, characters and themes and their enjoyment of reading Welsh books was evident."
Copies are available at Ceredigion libraries, the National Library of Wales, and in Ceredigion primary schools.
