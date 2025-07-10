An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for two years by magistrates after being caught driving with a cocktail of drugs in his system.
Shebin Thomas Mathew, of 3 Chalybeate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on 26 January.
Tests showed Mathew had Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cannabis, ketamine and benzoylecgonine in his system, all exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Mathew from driving for 24 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Mathew must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.
