POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit by a car in Cardigan town centre.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident, which occurred at about 2.10pm, Wednesday, 27 November.
Police say: “It is reported that a silver Ford Focus and a female pedestrian were involved in a collision on Finch’s Square, Cardigan.
“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital where she currently remains in a stable condition.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
When contacting police, quote reference: 24001006091.