A Cardigan brew has been named the best in Wales.
Bragdy Aberteifi / Cardigan Brewery’s flagship blonde ale, Sunny Dai, has been awarded the number one Blonde / Golden Ale – English in the prestigious Untappd Community Awards 2024 in Wales.
This marks our first-ever Gold Award, a major milestone for the brewery and a proud moment for the entire team. Rated an impressive 3.556 by thousands of beer enthusiasts across the Untappd community, Sunny Dai has shone brightly in a highly competitive category.
"We're absolutely thrilled and humbled to receive this incredible recognition," said David Coviello, Director. "Sunny Dai was brewed to capture the spirit of The West Wales Rugged coast - Natural, refreshing, and full of character – and to see it resonating so strongly with beer lovers across Wales and beyond is so exciting for the whole team."
The Untappd Community Awards, celebrate the very best breweries and beers as voted by real drinkers. Winning an Untappd Award places Bragdy Aberteifi among the top tier of craft brewers.
Sunny Dai, known for its crisp flavour profile, light malt sweetness, and clean, refreshing finish, is brewed locally and embodies the laid-back, sunny coastal spirit that inspires its name.
Bragdy Aberteifi extends heartfelt thanks to all customers, partners, and supporters who have made this achievement possible.
The craft microbrewery was established in 2021 with offices on Pendre in Cardigan.
The Brewery produces a range of Craft Real Ales including Porters, IPA’s and Lagers.
They produce a comprehensive range influenced by its surrounding area of the Welsh Coast, producing traditional Best Bitters such as ‘Crafty Dai’ to the extremely popular ‘Dai Bach’ Lager through to the late hopped IPA ‘Dai P.A’.
Sunny Dai is available on tap in its Taproom Y Bryn a’r Bragdy, at other selected venues and in bottles on the website.