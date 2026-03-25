A driver has died following a fatal collision on the A482 between Lampeter and Ciliau Aeron.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the two-car collision at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 24 March.
A police spokesperson said: “The collision took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 24, and involved two cars; a black Renault Clio and black Peugeot 208
“Sadly, the driver of the Clio died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The road was closed for collision investigation to take place and was reopened around 5.30 this morning (Wednesday, March 25) .”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:
💬| Direct message us on social media
📞| 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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