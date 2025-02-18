Police in Gwynedd are appealing for help to find a man who has connections to the area and could be in the county.
North Wales Police are looking for Luke Bingle who has failed to appear in court.
Taking to social media, a North Wales Police post of Facebook says: “Can you help?
“Luke Bingle, 34, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to fraud and theft offences.
“He has previously resided in the Henryd and Pwllheli areas, but his last known location was in the area of Moray, Scotland.
“If you have any information that can help us find him, please contact us via our live webchat or on 101 ref 25000077926.”