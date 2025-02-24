Police have launched an appeal for information on a man reported missing in the Borth area.
Ashley, 38, is described as approximately 6ft tall, of thin build with brown hair.
He was last seen on Ynyslas Beach around 6pm on Sunday, 23 February.
Dyfed-Powys Police say he was wearing jeans and a blue and white jumper, a black sports cap and brown leather shoes.
Ashley is from the Rhayader area and was staying in Borth with his family.
If you have information that might help us find Ashley? Please, let police know by sending a direct message on social media, visiting https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or phoning 101, quoting reference 369 of the 23rd.