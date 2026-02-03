Police have made an arrest following an extensive search for James McKenna - wanted for attempted murder following an incident in Carmarthen Park on Thursday afternoon (January 29).
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police stated on Monday night: “Following a public appeal to locate James McKenna after an incident in Carmarthen Park on Thursday, an arrest has been made.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We would like to thank the media and our communities for assisting our investigation so far.”
Police officers and staff stated that they had followed all lines of enquiry made available to them over the weekend, as they aim to locate the 57-year-old who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The investigation began at just after 4pm on Thursday when we received a report that a woman had been injured just inside the park.
“She managed to flee through the Picton Terrace entrance, and called for help. Officers immediately attended, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for stab wounds.
“A large number of enquiries have been carried out since the incident, which have included forensic searches inside and immediately outside the park, as well as systematic searches of the allotments, wooded area and wetlands.
“These searches have been carried out by teams of officers including our dog unit and drone pilots, coordinated by our Police Search Advisors, and are ongoing as we consider all areas of interest.
“These have resulted in a knife believed to have been used in the incident and a rucksack being recovered.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans said: “Having processed the initial scenes of interest inside and immediately outside Carmarthen Park, our search areas have expanded to include large wooded areas, the Towy riverbank and places he is known to frequent.
“I am pleased to be able to confirm that despite being subject to a very serious attack, the victim is not believed to have sustained any life changing injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.
“We wish her well as she recovers, and are ensuring she is supported both by our officers and external organisations.
“Finally, we are aware that our work has resulted in some disruption in the local area, and we would like to thank members of the community for their cooperation. I am sure you can understand how serious an incident like this is treated, and we will continue to have Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams in the area should you need to raise any issues.”
