A picnic table in Bala has been damaged in a fire after a BBQ was left on top of it.

Bala Fire Station attended on Monday, 26 May.

A fire spokesperson said: “Bala crew responded to a fire caused by an unattended BBQ that had been lit and left on a wooden bench.

“Unfortunately, the bench was badly damaged and is now unusable for other visitors.

“These types of incidents are entirely preventable.”

A post about the incident warns people not to leave any fire unattended — even for a short time, avoid placing BBQs or fires on or near wood, dry grass, or other flammable materials, fully extinguish fires and making sure they’re out and cool before leaving.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service photograph of the damage
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service photograph of the disposable BBQ
