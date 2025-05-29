A picnic table in Bala has been damaged in a fire after a BBQ was left on top of it.
Bala Fire Station attended on Monday, 26 May.
A fire spokesperson said: “Bala crew responded to a fire caused by an unattended BBQ that had been lit and left on a wooden bench.
“Unfortunately, the bench was badly damaged and is now unusable for other visitors.
“These types of incidents are entirely preventable.”
A post about the incident warns people not to leave any fire unattended — even for a short time, avoid placing BBQs or fires on or near wood, dry grass, or other flammable materials, fully extinguish fires and making sure they’re out and cool before leaving.
