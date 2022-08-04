Barmouth man charged with murder
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Thursday 4th August 2022 5:17 pm
Officers on the scene following the death of Margaret Barnes last month (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )
A 45-year-old Barmouth man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the town last month.
North Wales Police confirmed this afternoon that David Redfern has been charged with the murder of Margaret Barnes, 71, from Birmingham, who died in the town on 11 July.
A police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Barmouth last month.
“Margaret Barnes, 71 from Birmingham died on Marine Parade in the early hours of Monday 11 July.
“45-year-old David Redfern from Barmouth has been charged with her murder. He remains in police custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.”
