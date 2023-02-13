After initial contact with officers the victim refused to accept that she was a victim of fraud. Further contact was made with the victim by the Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer who was able to prove that the images she had been sent of the suspect, as well as various documents he had sent her, were fake and that the funds she had sent had been transferred out of the UK, making them impossible to recover. Eventually the victim accepted that she had been the victim of fraud. She was advised to cease contact with the suspects, to stop sending money and not to accept money from others she did not know. Ongoing support was offered from Victim Support and her family members and her bank were also made aware so that her accounts could be protected.