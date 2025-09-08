Birmingham Police are renewing their appeal to help find a man who has been missing from the area since May, who may be in Gwynedd.
The police have renewed their appeal ahead of the four-month anniversary of William Shine’s disappearance.
William was last seen in Birmingham on 9 May, and is known to have travelled by train to Wales via Wolverhampton.
A Birmingham Police spokesperson said: “Since the 41-year-old was reported missing, our officers have been scouring CCTV footage and looking for any information to help find William.
“On 9 September it will have been four months since William was last seen on a train between Birmingham New Street and Pwllheli.
“We are again asking for anyone in the West Midlands or further afield who might know anything about where William went to come forward.
“We're especially interested in hearing from anyone in north Wales who might have seen him or spoke to William, who walks with a distinctive limp, around the time he went missing.”
At the time of his disappearance, William's family released images and appealed for him to come home.
They said: "We are really worried about William and we want to know that he is safe.
"If you have any information that you think may help please do come forward.
"We just want to know that he is alright and for him to return home.
"William if you are out there and see this please just get in touch and let us know that you are ok."
The police know William was seen on the train at Machynlleth and officers want to hear from anyone who regularly uses the service and may have seen him on that day, especially between Barmouth and Pwllheli.
If you think you know where William is, or you saw him during his journey, call 999 immediately quoting PID number 453910.
