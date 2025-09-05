Questions about health care in Tywyn were asked when Betsi Cadawaldr University Health Board (BCUHB) representatives visited the town.
South Meirionnydd Older People's Forum organised the Neuadd Pendre Hall event on 28 August.
Eighty-seven people gathered - the largest forum attendance ever - reflecting the great concern of the community following the ‘temporary’ closure of Tywyn Hospital’s Dyfi Ward in April 2023.
Patrick Roberts, BCUHB Partnerships, Engagement and Communication officer said they had ‘no fixed plans’ for Tywyn Hospital and Dyfi Ward, but aimed to establish what locals want and need.
Forum speakers included Gwen Stevens who, with husband Gerald, founded the forum over 20 years ago, forum member Anita Inman, and secretary Dr Drummond.
Mrs Stevens outlined Tywyn Hospital’s history, support it’s received from residents, and the distress and dismay at its continued closure. Mrs Inman emphasised the stress caused to a friend who could not return home to Tywyn for convalescence after long hospitalisation at Bronglais due to Dyfi Ward’s closure and lack of suitable alternatives. Dr Drummond identifyied reasons why Tywyn Hospital and Health Centre services should be reinstated and extended, and for the Dyfi Ward to be reopened. Distances from Tywyn to Ysbyty Gwynedd (70 miles), Alltwen (45 miles), and Abergele Eye Hospital (65 miles) present huge difficulties, especially in bad weather, and extra demand for care created by Tywyn’s ageing population indicate Dyfi Ward should reopen.
Emma Williams reiterated problems BCUHB face recruiting adequate staff to ensure Dyfi Ward can operate safely. This was acknowledged, but people asked why nurses recruited from overseas for Dyfi had been redeployed to Dolgellau. Ms Williams said staff recruited locally are being trained, but it wasn’t clear if this would allow the ward to reopen soon.
The Hospital’s Wellbeing Hub, Treatment Room and Blood testing clinic are now available, and a new diagnostic testing facility, which would reduce journeys to distant hospitals for routine tests, should be in place this winter. The Tuag Adref (Homeward Bound) service for those returning home from hospital is gradually being introduced, while provision of same-day urgent care and improving end of life care in the Tywyn area are promised.
Questions about staffing Tywyn Health Centre/GP’s were also asked, and a request made for lists of centre medical staff employed and when they are available.
There were calls for improved, timely communication from BCUHB following claims letters are not always clear about what appointments are for, and patients often cannot attend appointments at distant hospitals because letters arrive too late to arrange transportation. BCUHB promised to provide detailed written responses to forum questions and visit Tywyn in November to reveal their recommendations for the area.
Helen Stevens-Jones, BCUHB Director of Partnerships, Engagement and Communication thanked forum members for sharing their views, adding: “We are currently in the early stages of reviewing the future of services at Tywyn Hospital, specifically Dyfi Ward. Our priority at this stage is to listen carefully to the local community and ensure their voices play a central role in shaping any future plans.”
