Mrs Stevens outlined Tywyn Hospital’s history, support it’s received from residents, and the distress and dismay at its continued closure. Mrs Inman emphasised the stress caused to a friend who could not return home to Tywyn for convalescence after long hospitalisation at Bronglais due to Dyfi Ward’s closure and lack of suitable alternatives. Dr Drummond identifyied reasons why Tywyn Hospital and Health Centre services should be reinstated and extended, and for the Dyfi Ward to be reopened. Distances from Tywyn to Ysbyty Gwynedd (70 miles), Alltwen (45 miles), and Abergele Eye Hospital (65 miles) present huge difficulties, especially in bad weather, and extra demand for care created by Tywyn’s ageing population indicate Dyfi Ward should reopen.