Black people are more than three times as likely to experience forceful tactics by police in north Wales as white people, new figures suggest.
The Race Equality Foundation said the data exposes "systemic racism and bias in policing that demands immediate action", and called for scrutiny of racial profiling and unfair police practices.
The National Police Chiefs Council said it remains committed to the Police Race Action Plan, which aims to build "an inclusive, anti-racist organisation" and address black people's negative policing experiences.
Home Office figures show North Wales Police used forceful tactics, including restraint, using a conducted energy device, such as a Taser, or other equipment 76 times against black people and 5,731 times against white people in the year to March.
More than one tactic can be used in one incident, and one person can be involved in multiple incidents throughout the year.
Census figures from 2021 estimate 2,326 black people and 665,147 white people live in the north Wales area.
It means police used a forceful approach approximately 33 times per 1,000 black people, compared to just nine per 1,000 white people, suggesting black people were 3.8 times more likely to experience such tactics.
Across Wales and England, a black person was 3.4 times more likely to experience forceful policing than a white person.
Jabeer Butt, chief executive of the Race Equality Foundation, said the higher prevalence of forceful policing against black people is "incredibly troubling".
He added: "Today’s data reveals systemic racism and bias in policing that demands immediate action. We have to scrutinise why black people face higher rates of police encounters and use of force.
"Racial profiling and unfair police practices need to be examined and addressed. If bold steps aren't taken to correct this racial inequality, it would be a moral failure and breach of the consent and trust placed in policing."
Assistant commissioner Matt Twist, the NPCC lead for self defence and restraint, said the NPCC and College of Policing are "working to understand" racial disproportionality better.
"We remain committed to driving forward the Police Race Action Plan, of which close scrutiny around the police use of powers is a central part," he added.
A total of 960,000 forceful tactics were used by police nationally in 2022-23 – up seven per cent from 890,000 the year before.
Of these, 6,008 were conducted by North Wales Police.