Police have confirmed this evening that a body has been found during a search for a missing man.
Earlier on Thursday, Dyfed-Powys Police launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Michael, 65, who was last spoken to on Sunday, 22 June and believed to be in the New Quay or wider Ceredigion area.
Officers said that he is believed to be driving an Enterprise rental van.
Releasing an update tonight (Thursday), a police spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm a body has been found in the search for Michael.
“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with the family.”