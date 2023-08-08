A body has been found during the search for a missing walker who has not been seen since Sunday.
A large scale search was conducted on Monday after concerns grew over the whereabouts of missing walker, 26-year-old Daniel.
On Tuesday morning, North Wales Police issued a statement, saying: "Officers and the Mountain Rescue Team colleagues searching for missing walker Daniel have sadly discovered the body of a man last night (Monday August 7th) in the Carneddau area.
"Formal identification is yet to take place; however, Daniel’s family have been informed and are being kept up to date whilst enquiries are ongoing.
Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches."