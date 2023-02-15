The body of a man who went missing in the river at Ganllwyd in December has been found.
Alexander Jonathan Gidge’s body was found in the Mawddach river on Sunday, 12 February, an inquest has heard.
Speaking at the inquest opening in Caernarfon, assistant coroner Sarah Riley said the 29-year-old had been staying in the Barmouth area with a friend when he went in to the river on 23 December.
Mr Gidge, from Glasgow, is said to have jumped over a bridge into the Mawddach.
The inquest has been adjourned pending further investigation, but a provisional cause of death from drowning has been given.