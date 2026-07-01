The body of a man has been found on Snowdonia’s Carnedd Y Filiast.
The man has been formally identified as 74-year-old Gregor who North Wales Police circulated as missing last week.
Extensive searches by the police, mountain rescue teams and other agencies were undertaken over four days, which sadly resulted in a body being discovered shortly before 4pm on Monday, 29 June.
There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances, and the coroner has been informed.
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “My deepest condolences remain with Gregor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches over the weekend and today.”
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