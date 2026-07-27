The body of a man who went missing in Gwynedd has been found on a beach in Aberystwyth.
Officers were called at around 12.30pm on Sunday, 26 July, to reports of a body being found.
The man has been identified as Connor Parfitt, one of two men reported missing from Pwllheli last week.
Connor’s family and the coroner have been informed.
Sadly, Simon Wilson has not yet been found, and officers are continuing to support his family.
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “My thoughts remain with both Connor and Simon’s families at this incredibly difficult time.
“This is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, including the teams involved in the searches.
“Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches over the last six days.
“We continue to appeal for any information or sightings of Simon to contact us quoting reference O120829.”
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