Nefyn Golf Club members have been busy, supporting their chosen charity for 2026.
All captains have come together to support Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.
Since their Drive-In over Easter, Alwyn Roberts (Cpt), Barbara Custance (Ladies’ Cpt) and Ifan Midwood have already raised £5,000 with a series of events.
Barbara said: “We are doing well for this wonderful charity and thank all members and families for their support so far.
“Over our inaugural weekend we enjoyed a golf sweep, guess the distance of the drive competition and a great evening with the Richie Jones Trio which was full of dancing and laughs.
“We have also been joined by local marine videographer, Jake Davies who spoke about water off the Llyn Peninsula with photos and videos.
“Most recently we held one of their Let’s Eat Cake afternoons with stalls, activities, raffle and lots of delicious cake. It raised £863 in just a couple of hours.”
Over the weekend of 20-21 June, the club hosted the Captain’s Festival featuring big names from the Welsh music scene like Bryn Fon and Rhodri Williams.
Alwyn continued: “We had a market, BBQ, art sale, games and brilliant live music.
“We’re very proud to be supporting the hospices. My parents have been instrumental with the Pen Llyn Friends of Tŷ Gobaith for many years.
“We raised over £2,500 and are very grateful to everybody who made it a great success.”
Tŷ Gobaith fundraising manager Andy Everley said: “We are thrilled the club has chosen to support us.
“We have a rich history in the area but know there are many families in Gwynedd we have not yet reached with our free services.
“Kind actions like this from Alwyn, Barbara and Ifan help us to spread the word and enable more children living with a life-threatening condition to live their best lives.
“Diolch yn fawr iawn.”
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