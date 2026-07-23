A man whose mother died in Penmaenpool’s Prince of Wales pleasure boat disaster 60 years ago has made an emotional trip to Gwynedd to mark the anniversary.
Alan Fowler survived the events of 22 July in 1966, but his mother and 14 other people did not.
Keen to mark this year’s anniversary, Alan travelled from Blackburn in Lancashire to attend the unveiling of a memorial to all 15 people who drowned when the Prince of Wales ferry boat collided with the toll bridge over the River Mawddach.
The Prince of Wales had set off from Barmouth but sank after striking the Penmaenpool toll bridge.
George III Hotel proprietor John Hall launched his rowing boat and, alongside two of his employees, David Jones and Robert Jones, rescued several passengers. Ronald Davies also saved two children after wading into the river.
The disaster led to significant changes in government regulations governing pleasure boat trips.
As well as the tragic loss of life, the event has gone down in Gwynedd’s history books as a night where ordinary people exhibited extraordinary bravery. The efforts of local residents and staff from the George III hotel and the bridge resulted in the rescue of the 28 remaining passengers and crew members, including Alan.
Despite being in his 70 and living in Lancashire, Alan was keen to travel to Gwynedd for this year’s memorial event.
“Penmaenpool isn’t the easiest place for me to get to but I was one of the passengers of the Prince of Wales boat that sank on 22 July, 1966,” he explained.
“I was 12 years old at the time and my mother was one of the victims that died that day.
“I saw a small piece in your newspaper saying that there was to be a memorial service on the toll bridge on 22 July at 3pm.
“I have only been back to Penmaenpool bridge twice since 1966, once for the 40th anniversary and once for 50th anniversary, along with my brother who was only 10 years old at the time of the accident.
“I was born in an era when no one talked about accidents. I remember my dad not saying anything about it. There was no such thing as counselling. I do remember that a fund was set up with donations by the general public and eventually my dad received some money which he split between himself, me and my brother.
“I can’t imagine many people who are still around who were there at the time. I know there has been lots of discussions about a proper memorial, and this has finally happened.”
Commenting on this year’s anniversary event, he said: “It was a long day.
“I set off at 9.30am, called on a friend of my wife near Oswestry for a quick break, and arrived at Penmaenpool at 2.20pm.
“I didn’t leave until 5pm and got back home at 8.30pm.
“The ceremony went well. It started exactly at 3pm, next to the memorial, and then moved onto the toll bridge itself for prayers by Reverend Carol Roberts.
“Then it was back to the memorial for the unveiling followed by a reading, and a bagpipe recital by Graham Prebble who is a relation of Gwyneth and William Prebble who were two of the 15 that died.
“There was also a song and a poem, a wreath laid and all the names of the 15 that died read out, with flowers laid for each person. Then it was off to the George for some light refreshments.”
This year’s service was organised by Dolgellau Town Council. The afternoon included the unveiling of the new memorial in remembrance of the 15 lives lost, as well as a tribute to the 28 passengers and crew who survived, and to local individuals who rushed to help without regard for their own safety.
There were contributions from the local diocese, a poem by Huw Dylan Owen, and a song performed by Lois Wyn Hughes.
Dolgellau Town councillor Nia Wyn Evans said: “This anniversary is an important moment for our community to come together in remembrance of those who lost their lives, and to honour the courage and selflessness of those who assisted others with so little regard for their own safety.
“The new memorial will stand as a lasting tribute, not only to the lives lost, but to the bravery shown here in Llyn Penmaen 60 years ago.”
Light refreshments were served at the George III Hotel afterwards.
The toll bridge closed at 2pm on Wednesday, 22 July for the memorial service to take place, and the bridge illuminated from 20-27 July as an extra remember of those involved in the disaster.
Gwynedd Maldwyn MS Siân Gwenllian also attended the memorial service.
Elected in May as one of Plaid Cymru's four Senedd Members for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency, which includes the Dolgellau area, Siân attended the service alongside local residents and representatives to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and those who carried out the rescue.
Following the service, Siân Gwenllian MS said: "Today marks 60 years since the Prince of Wales Pleasure Boat Disaster at Penmaenpool, near Dolgellau. I have a child's memory of the incident, as I was a young girl at the time, and my family had just moved from the Dolgellau area.
"On 22 July 1966, the Prince of Wales was nearing the end of its journey from Barmouth when it struck the toll bridge at Penmaenpool. There were 42 people on board, and tragically, 15 lost their lives.
"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Dolgellau Town Council for organising today's memorial service to mark the 60th anniversary of the disaster.
"While a plaque was unveiled in 2016 in memory of the 15 people who lost their lives, the local men and women who rushed to the scene to help had never been formally recognised. I am pleased that the town council has shone a light on them, and I was honoured to attend today's unveiling ceremony recognising their courage."
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