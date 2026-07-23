A dilapidated rural outbuilding with “panoramic views” in the centre of Llanberis in Gwynedd has been approved for conversion to a holiday let.
Planners from Gwynedd Council have approved a proposal for conversion and alteration work to the existing rubble-stone barn.
The plan, which was submitted by Ed Harmer, will see the formation of new self-contained short-term holiday accommodation at land adjacent to Mur Mawr.
The site is situated less than 800 metres from the main commercial thoroughfare in the centre of Llanberis and forms part of a wider complex of buildings.
Plans state that the barn is vacant and “generally unfit for uses and as a result, the condition is deteriorating”.
The planning documents add: “The proposals seek to restore and preserve the traditional building through a long term and sustainable use.”
The site is described as lying within a rural location with panoramic views of the mountains of Moel Eilio and Yr Wyddfa.
The application also states: “The proposed plan will provide a high quality tourist accommodation in Gwynedd as well as the Snowdonia National Park, thus improving the tourist offer in this location, as well as providing an additional income and provide employment within the area.
“The proposed development is intended to provide an additional income stream and to contribute to the provision of high-quality self-catering tourist accommodation.
“It will also provide a new use for the vacant outbuilding at Mur Mawr and result in their preservation for future generations.
“The site is accessible by public transport and the proposed new use for the building comprises a sustainable new use for these.”
The proposed unit would be a two-bedroom self-catering holiday-let unit. The unit would provide for a combined living, dining and kitchen area along with two bedrooms and a separate bathroom.
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