Dyfed-Powys Police has revealed it recorded 625 instances of stalking over the past year, as it raises awareness of the devastating impact of the crime type.
Marking the start of Stalking Awareness Week, the force has released its latest figures, confirming that the control room receives on average between one and two calls reporting stalking behaviour every day.
In a social media campaign running this week, Dyfed-Powys Police is highlighting the signs of stalking, its impact on victims, and advising on where to find help and support.
T/Detective Chief Inspector Katie Cuthbertson said: “One of our force priorities is to ensure a compassionate response to victims of stalking, as we understand and recognise the devastating impact being stalked can have on someone’s life.
“It is incredibly important that anyone who comes forward to report that they are being stalked is supported through an investigation, and that we consider all measures to safeguard them while our enquiries are carried out.
“Anyone can become a victim of stalking, and while a significant proportion of victims are stalked by former partners, perpetrators can also be non-intimate acquaintances, or even strangers with no connection at all to their victims.
“Stalking is still a very misunderstood crime type, and we are using this week to educate our communities about just how serious it can be.”
Since Stalking Awareness Week in 2025, Dyfed-Powys Police has recorded 625 instances of stalking and has had 15 interim or full Stalking Protection Orders granted in court.
A number of these reports will relate to the same perpetrator and victim, as stalking behaviour is defined as fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated.
People who are being stalked are encouraged to report each instance of stalking behaviour to allow police to fully investigate, and to recognise any escalation in behaviour.
T/DCI Cuthbertson added: “Stalking behaviours can appear innocuous, from leaving flowers and gifts, to sending frequent messages, which makes it difficult for victims to explain to family and friends why they are living in fear.
“The true risk to the victim is often masked by the appearance of low-level offending behaviours, however it is considered a high risk crime type.”
Dyfed-Powys Police’s website says harassment may include; sending abusive text messages or images; posting abusive messages on social media; neighbour disputes that involve abusive behaviour or damage to property; repeated antisocial behaviour or making unwanted or offensive phone calls
It's harassment if the unwanted behaviour has happened two times or more and made you feel distressed or threatened.
The police add stalking is a form of harassment, but the stalker will have an obsession with the person they're targeting and their repeated, unwanted behaviour can make the victim feel distressed or scared.
Stalking may include: following someone; going uninvited to their home; hanging around somewhere they know the person often visits; watching or spying on someone; identity theft or writing or posting online about someone if it's unwanted or the person doesn't know.
To find out more about stalking and what the police can do, visit: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/beta-stalking-and-harassment/what-is-stalking-harassment/
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