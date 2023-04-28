BORTH’S lifeboat crew were called into action this week to rescue a young man cut off by the tide late at night.
At 11pm on Monday night (24 April) HM Coastguard tasked the Borth RNLI crew to search the shoreline between the lifeboat station and Borth Head for a young man who had intended to walk to the head and back and had rang his mother to say he was cut-off by the tide.
The Borth RNLI lifeboat volunteers were paged and assembled at the station within a few minutes.
The lifeboat was launched and quickly located the casualty.
The crew took him on board.
He was cold and wet, but he confirmed that he was okay.
The lifeboat returned him to the station where his mother was waiting for him, along with the Borth Local Coastguard Rescue Team.
He told the lifeboat crew that he had been in the water for about 20 minutes, so the lifeboat Helm, Martyn Davies, advised him to attend A&E to confirm that he was okay.
Dave Reynolds, the Borth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: 'It was a clear, calm night where a walk along the cliff seemed safe, but we want to make people aware of checking the tide times and the height of the tide, to avoid situations like this.
“The young man did the right thing in phoning for help and his mother rang '999 Coastguard' for assistance. The sooner that call is made the better the outcome.”