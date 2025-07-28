A group of boys out fishing found a live hand grenade.
On Sunday, 13 July, Aberaeron officers attended the scene at Abercych, where a live hand Grenade was found in the river by the group of boys.
A cordon was placed at the scene and the Explosive Ordnance department attended, identifying the device as a WW2 Mills Hand Grenade. It was live and in a dangerous condition, necessitated its detonation at scene by controlled explosion.
“The group of boys did the right thing by calling the emergency services when located,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you come across, or find anything suspicious - the advice is not to handle it and to contact the emergency services.”
Visit https://orlo.uk/VZMYU, or call 101 or 999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.