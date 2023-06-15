THIS is the scene on a rural Ceredigion road that has been closed this morning due to a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police said at 8.33am this morning that the B4338 between Talgarreg and Synod Inn was closed due to a road traffic collision and advised motorists to find an alternative route.
These photographs of the scene have been submitted to the Cambrian News, showing two damaged vehicles, with one on its side.
Emergency services on the scene near Synod Inn (Supplied )
The second shows emergency services at the scene.
It is believed the road is still closed this lunch time.