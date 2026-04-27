A proposal to reduce the scale of demolition work at Tywyn’s crumbling Corbett Arms Hotel has been approved.
Gwynedd Council’s planning committee considered a revised proposal for the partial demolition and stabilisation of the remaining structure of the building at a meeting on 27 April.
Built in the early 19th century, with extension and re-fronting around 1900, it ceased being a hotel in 2009, gradually falling into disrepair.
Two collapses at the rear of the main building in January and February 2025 prompted calls for the hotel to be knocked down.
Locals were angered and dismayed by this, and heritage professionals, historians, architects and building experts have commented on the historically significant building.
The latest application shows residents arguments for and against plans to partially demolish the structure. Some see this as an “important historic site”, while others feel its demolition is required due to it being “an eyesore”.
New proposals request Listed Building Consent for the phased partial deconstruction and demolition of the building and required support works to stabilise the remaining structure.
The amount of demolition work proposed has been reduced to the rear of the building only, and the hotel divided into zones.
The conservatory is zone 1, the ballroom zone 2, Terry’s Bar (which is physically attached to no 22 Maengwyn St) zone 3, the glazed infill, zone 4.
The remainder fronts Corbett Square and Maengwyn Street is zone 5, the middle part of the main building, zone 6, the right hand side of the building and the boiler house zones 7 and 8.
“Initially the proposal involved the demolition of zones 1-5 based on the structural stability of the building due to health and safety grounds following the recent collapse,” plans state.
“For clarity, zones 4 and 2 are the areas which collapsed in January and February of 2025.
“However, following assessment of the initial application, the scale of this demolition has now been reduced to only include Zones 1, 2, 4 and only a part of zone 5.”
Jon Avent for SAVE Britain objected, but Tywyn councillor John Pugh said scaffolding there had disrupted traffic and “significantly” affected local businesses.
“The majority of people seem to want it knocked down rather than stabilised now,” he said, “but I can’t see why it can’t be stabilised.
“It’s a beautiful building but danger to life is unacceptable.
“Who is going to pay for the reconstruction of the Corbett Arms? The taxpayer?”
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones said councillors should accept the reduced demolition proposal as a way of moving forward, but stated “I can’t see what the end game is”.
“We have suffered for over a year with the main highway closed,” she added.
“Safety is the most important thing but I can’t see how this will enable the road to reopen.”
Her proposal to accept was seconded by Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones.
Cllr John Pughe Roberts asked for an amendment to allow committee members to visit the site before spending more public money on it, but councillors voted against that and Cllr Anne Lloyd-Jones’ proposal to accept was approved.
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