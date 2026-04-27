A 67-year-old man has died following a collision in Mynytho.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a red VW Polo and a black Yamaha motorcycle on the B4413 at around 3pm on Saturday, 25 April.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the motorbike rider died at the scene.
The man’s family and coroner have been informed.
Detective Sergeant Liam Morris said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken with police to come forward.
“Additionally, anybody with dashcam footage that may have captured either of the vehicles involved prior to the collision should contact police.
“Anybody with information that could assist our investigations should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000326787.”
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