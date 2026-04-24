Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus will host a free family fun day, with special guests Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth.
The college doors open from 11am-2pm on 9 May to offer free fun activities for children of all ages, and adults!
Hands-on activities and demonstrations will showcase the range of courses available across the group of colleges, and there will be plenty of stalls and games from local businesses and charities.
Keith Brymer Jones and Marj Hogarth are taking a break from renovating Capel Salem to visit the community day at Pwllheli’s Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
Come along for the chance to look around the cutting-edge facilities across the Grŵp, meet staff, ask questions and gain valuable career advice.
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