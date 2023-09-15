After weeks of intense and extensive training, today (Friday 15 September) New Quay RNLI’s Shannon class lifeboat Roy Barker V has officially been placed on service.
Throughout the summer, New Quay RNLI volunteers have been busy carrying out extensive training to learn how to operate, launch and recover the station’s new Shannon class lifeboat. This week the station’s volunteers have successfully passed a number of operational assessments, and from 4pm this afternoon, Roy Barker V all-weather lifeboat will be placed on service as the volunteers start a new chapter in the station’s history.
Roger Couch, New Quay Lifeboat Operations Manager said: "After weeks of extensive training by New Quay RNLI volunteers, today all the hard work has paid off as the Shannon class lifeboat is officially placed on service.
"Welcoming Roy Barker V all-weather lifeboat to New Quay in June was a fantastic occasion, but since then the volunteer crew have worked tirelessly to learn new skills and become competent in operating the Shannon class lifeboat. I would like to thank all the crew and their families for their unwavering commitment and dedication over the summer – this has truly been a team effort.’"
Siwan Holloway, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager said, "I am delighted to report that following an extensive and intense period of planning, training, consolidation and assessment, I am placing the Shannon Class all-weather lifeboat on service at New Quay Lifeboat Station."
"I cannot begin to state the dedication the whole station team have shown over what has been an incredibly busy period. The initial training to be ready for transition to the Shannon began shortly after the allocation was confirmed just over 12 months ago and there are many people, volunteers and staff alike, who have been involved in recruiting, training and supporting the team to achieve todays fantastic result – thank you."