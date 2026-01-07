Search crews are again on the banks of the Teifi this morning looking for a man who is believed to have entered the water in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man, who has been named locally as Kurtis Brook, is believed to have entered the water at around 5.15am on Sunday, 4 January, near the footbridge by the Grovesnor pub.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and RNLI have searched the river and surrounding areas since a report was made.
Despite extensive searches, the man has not been located.
Giving an update, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers remain in contact with the family of the person believed to have entered the water to provide updates and support."
Chief Inspector Richard Yelland said: “We are doing all we can to locate this individual, and can assure that a significant amount of ground and waterway have been covered over the past three days.
“We’d once again like to thank those who have helped so far, and ask that members of the public continue to stay away from the riverbanks. This is both to preserve the area for the ongoing emergency services operation, and of course for their own safety.
“If there are areas deemed safe for the community to search, this will be communicated through our officers.”
If you have any information that could help officers, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please get in touch:
💻 | https://orlo.uk/0HRkp
📲 | 101
Quote reference 52 of Sunday, January 4.
