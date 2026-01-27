Police will increase patrols in Penrhyndeudraeth following reports of anti-social behaviour.
As well as implementing the ASB Hotspot Patrols, North Wales Police have also paid a visit to youngsters in the town to talk to them directly about the effect of anti-social behaviour.
A police spokesperson said: “Recently, we've received several reports of anti-social behaviour caused by youths in Penrhyndeudraeth.
“The Neighbourhood Policing Team have put a patrol plan in place to tackle this.
“On Tuesday, 20 January, PCSOs attended the Youth Club in Penrhyndeudraeth to talk to youths about ASB and the impact it has on the community.
“Thanks for the staff and youths for being welcoming and for taking the time to speak with us.”
