A Carmarthenshire primary school will fully reopen tomorrow following a ‘critical incident’ called because of an online threat made suggesting individuals attending the school with knives.
Dafen CP School will fully reopen to pupils and staff tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, following a two-day closure.
Following extensive enquiries by Dyfed Powys Police, followed by an update yesterday evening, the risk is now deemed to have passed, and there is no ongoing investigation.
We are now able to disclose that the threat against Dafen CP School was received online and suggested individuals attending the school with knives on Monday, 3 November.
Dyfed-Powys Police stated on Monday evening: “A critical incident was called because of the threat, and we have worked closely with Carmarthenshire County Council on the response - including the decision to close the school.
“The threat was reported to the Metropolitan Police and subsequently passed to Dyfed-Powys Police at 2.30am today (3 November).
“Throughout the day, at least 13 police units were deployed to the school and surrounding areas - including a firearms unit, a dog unit, neighbourhood policing and prevention teams, and response officers, while investigators assessed the credibility of the threat.
“The report is now confirmed to have come from a single anonymous source that cannot be identified with no other information to substantiate it.
“Following extensive enquiries by specialist investigators, the risk is now deemed to have passed. There is no ongoing investigation.
“We have no reason to believe there is a risk to anyone living in the area surrounding the school, other schools, or the wider Llanelli area.”
The County Council took the decision yesterday evening not to re-open the school today (November 4) in order to allow parents to arrange alternative arrangements for their children. The Police’s update that the risk was deemed to have passed followed this decision.
Carmarthenshire County Council would like to thank the school community for their patience and understanding in what has been a frustrating and concerning period for children, parents and staff.
The safety of pupils and staff is paramount for the County Council and we have worked closely with Dyfed Powys Police throughout this incident to ensure the safety of the whole school community.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Glynog Davies said:“I would like to pay tribute to the resilience of Dafen CP School in what has been a difficult period for all to manage and we are grateful for their understanding whilst we have supported Dyfed Powys Police ensure that that pupils and staff can return to a safe and happy education environment."
