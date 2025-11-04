Police in Pwllheli are urging residents to stay vigilant and keep doors locked following reports of a suspicious individual in the area.
On Monday, 3 November, a white male, approximately 20–30 years old was seen going from door-to-door claiming to represent a mobile phone provider. The activity was reported to police, and checks confirm no legitimate sales staff were operating locally.
NWP Gwynedd South released a community alert about the man on social media.
According to reports received by the police, the man spotted going from door-to-door has blonde hair and was wearing a blue coat and white trainers.
An NWP Gwynedd South spokesperson said: “Please remain alert and report any suspicious activity via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
