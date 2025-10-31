Carmarthen Inner Wheel was formed in 1938 and has one very dedicated member who has been a part of the club for 50 years. They meet once a month, raise money for various local charities and share friendships.
Brenda Scourfield, President of Carmarthen Inner Wheel Club, said: “Last year, Carwen Earles was President but unfortunately, Carwen was taken ill and sadly passed away in January 2025. Carwen had chosen the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hospital as her charity, so we carried on with her wish.
“We organised an afternoon tea where Carwen’s husband Stephen and her children Gethin and Angharad attended. We had a coffee morning and some raffles, so at the end of the Inner Wheel year, we were able to present a cheque of £500 to the unit.”
Jessica Michael, Senior Sister, said: “On behalf of the staff and patients at the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital, I would like to thank Carmarthen Inner Wheel Club for donating £500.
“We are always looking at ways to improve the environment and improve the way we care for patients within the unit. Please be assured that this money will go towards this improvement. Thank you.”
Claire Rumble, Fundraising Officer, said: “Huge thank you to Carmarthen Inner Wheel Club for kindly donating £500 to the Chemotherapy Day Unit.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to the following link: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
