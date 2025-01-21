Firefighters were called to Hellan on Monday to tackle a car fire.
At 10.59am on Monday, 20 January, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crew from Llandysul Fire Station was called to an incident in Henllan in Ceredigion.
The crew responded to one private motor vehicle that was well alight.
Crew members utilised one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was significantly damaged by the fire.
The crew left the scene at 11.39am.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for wholetime and On-Call Firefighters.
The role of a Firefighter provides many opportunities for personal and professional development, through training, teamwork, leadership and problem solving.