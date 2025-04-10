The effects of grass fires across the area are being felt far and wide.
Firefighters have spent days putting about blazes in Cwm Rheidol, Pontrhydfendigaid, Strata Florida, Tregaron, Ffair Rhos, Claerwen Dam, and Aberhosan.
Dafydd Rhyd Syfydrin from Pontrhydfendigaid has taken videos and footage of the fire near him.
“It was a hell scape, I've never seen anything like it in person,” he told the ‘Cambrian News’.
Hywel Dda University Health Board issued a social media post urging people to close windows and doors.
The health board post said it is “engaged with partner agencies in response to the wildfires in the Ceredigion area.
“We would like to support their work by reminding members of the public, especially those who may be living with respiratory illnesses, that wildfire smoke can irritate airways, the skin and eyes, causing coughing, wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain.
“The smoke can also worsen existing conditions such as asthma.
“The health board is advising those who live in areas affected by wildfire smoke and especially those with respiratory illnesses, to try and stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.
“If you are concerned about symptoms caused by wildfire smoke please contact your GP or visit www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk
Rachel Scurlock who lives in Pontrhydfendigaid is concerned about the health of people and wildlife.
“It would be good to add how it’s affecting environment, wildlife, farm animals and health.”
She was shocked to see “the fire blazing on the hills above Pontrhydfendigaid after three days, and saw “huge bellowing clouds of smoke darkening the sky and smoke haze and ash falling in her street.
“It’s only April, what is happening,” she added.
Aberystwyth Fire Station has decided to postpone its car wash event this Saturday.
Grass fires across the area and the weather forecast have been given as reasons for the cancellation.
The fire service released the news along with a message of thanks to people for their support during this difficult time.
The fire station had organised the fundraising event, which should have taken place from 10am-3pm on Saturday, 12 April, to raise money for and awareness of two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and the Aberystwyth Wheelchair Basketball Club.
But fire station staff announced on Wednesday that the event will not go ahead this weekend.
A post on the station’s Facebook page reads: “Unfortunately we have made the decision to postpone our car wash this Saturday.
“We still have numerous ongoing incidents and with the weather forecast to stay it didn't give us much option but to postpone.
“The crews have worked tirelessly along with numerous other stations with various incidents. A big thanks to all the crew and the neighbouring stations, all the control staff at joint fire service control, employers that release their staff to attend incidents, our families who we've barely seen and the community for all your support.”
Watch our video package above, with Dafydd Rhyd Syfydrin’s Pontrhydfendigaid clips of the fire in full force, and the effect on the land afterwards.