Aberystwyth has been named as one of the happiest places in the UK to live in a new list, compiled by the Guardian.
Aber is one of two Welsh towns to make the list, which judged towns across the UK on several factors that lead to happiness.
The criteria includes access to green spaces as well as rivers, lakes or the sea and good air quality, convenience factors, and things that make our lives easier, such as public transport links, broadband speeds, access to health services, culture, in the form of museums, galleries, theatres and cinemas, and community, measured by pubs and libraries.
Caernarfon was the other town to make the list.
Describing Aberystwyth, the list says: "Aberystwyth feels a long way from any main city. Yes, Cardiff may only be 99 miles away but it can be three hours or more by road, over four by rail.
"But the setting is spectacular. Aber, as it is often known, sits on Cardigan Bay, and Ireland is the next place you would make landfall if you were to set off westwards. The sunsets are spectacular and on balmy evenings attract a crowd to the sweeping promenade. You can surf along this coast and play golf at some lovely links courses.
"Inland sits miles of rugged, sheep-dotted countryside, the peaks and valleys of the Cambrian Mountains where the rivers Severn and Wye rise.
"No surprise that film and television makers like this landscape. The “Welsh noir” TV police procedural Y Gwyll (its English-language version was Hinterland) used the coast and mountains as suitably moody backdrops.
"It’s not all about the landscapes and tourism, though. Aberystwyth is home to a university and major hospital, making it a diverse and vibrant place.
"The university campus, perched on Penglais Hill above the town, teaches students from more than 100 countries, lending the town more of a global feel than might be expected. Also on the hill is the National Library of Wales, one of the great libraries of the world. Opened in 1907, it is at the centre of research into the culture and heritage of Wales and the other Celtic nations, and home to rare books, manuscripts, archives, film and video, newspapers, maps and works of art.
"The Arts Centre is a hub for culture, creativity and entertainment, from gigs and theatre shows to exhibitions and screenings of independent films, via dance and pottery classes.
"Aber and the countryside around it is one of the strongholds of Cymraeg – the Welsh language. The language is spoken in the streets, the shops and all the public institutions. There are lots of courses on offer to those who wish to learn and doing so is bound to increase understanding of the town, the region and the country.
"Politics can be lively here. This is a Plaid Cymru heartland – the nationalist party has represented the constituency since 2017.
"There is lovely architecture in Aber. Elegant Victorian and Edwardian terraces look out on to beaches of dark sand and shingle. The pier was built in 1864 and was once 242m long but heavy storms over the years have reduced it to 91m, a reminder that this place can be wild in the winter.
"There is a nice alternative feel to Aberystwyth. For decades people with an interest in the environment and a desire to escape the rat race have found a new home here."
Berwick-upon-Tweed was named as the happiest place in the UK with Evesham and Caernarfon completing the top three.