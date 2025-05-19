"The university campus, perched on Penglais Hill above the town, teaches students from more than 100 countries, lending the town more of a global feel than might be expected. Also on the hill is the National Library of Wales, one of the great libraries of the world. Opened in 1907, it is at the centre of research into the culture and heritage of Wales and the other Celtic nations, and home to rare books, manuscripts, archives, film and video, newspapers, maps and works of art.