When Sir Ian McKellen performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre back in February 2019, all the money raised from ticket sales and donations was set aside to support the arts centre’s important work with young people. From this, the Ian McKellen Award was established, open to young people aged 16–25 intending to continue vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance, and the visual arts. Each year, £500 is awarded to a candidate who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their chosen art form, and who has secured a confirmed place of study for the following academic year.