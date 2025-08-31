The winner of this year’s Aberystwyth Arts Centre Ian McKellen Award has been announced, following interviews for the unique bursary.
This year’s award goes to Celyn Stewart, who will start studying for an MA in Musical Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in September.
Celyn will receive £500 towards the cost of her studies as part of this special award, set up with funds donated during Sir Ian McKellen’s visit to Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 2019.
Celyn said: “I’m honoured to have been awarded the Ian McKellen Award 2025. This award will support me whilst studying my Masters in Musical Theatre at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Thank you to Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Sir Ian McKellen for this incredible opportunity and your kindness. I feel extremely lucky to be the recipient and to join the talented people who have won this award before me.”
Celyn was the unanimous choice of the award’s interview panel, who were once again bowled over by the calibre of applicants.
Creative Learning Coordinator, Laura Oliver, said: “The standard of applications for the 2025 Award was again incredibly high. The panel were impressed by the skills and passion of all the applicants. We were particularly struck by the quality of Celyn’s presentation and felt she was very deserving of the award. We wish her every success.”
Dame Elan Closs Stephens DBE, who is a member of the interview panel and of the Arts Centre Advisory Group, added: “This award came about through the generosity of Sir Ian McKellen, who visited Aberystwyth Arts Centre as part of his 80th birthday tour. Once again, we have found a young person who is dedicated, passionate, and more than worthy to receive this important award.”
Celyn follows in the footsteps of previous winners. They are Rhys Nutting (2024), BA (Hons) Sound Technology, Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), Gruffydd Rhys Evans (2023) , BA (Hons) Acting, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), Tom Mathias (2022), first violinist with the Kuttner Quartet-in-Residence, Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University (Solo Violin Performer Diploma), Osian Pearson (2021), MA Editing, National Film and Television School (NFTS), Cerys Havana Hickman (2020), BMus Music, Goldsmiths, University of London and 2019 joint winners Owain Gruffydd, BA (Hons) Acting, University of Northampton, and Laura Baker, BA (Hons) Ballet Education, Royal Academy of Dance.
When Sir Ian McKellen performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre back in February 2019, all the money raised from ticket sales and donations was set aside to support the arts centre’s important work with young people. From this, the Ian McKellen Award was established, open to young people aged 16–25 intending to continue vocational training in the creative arts – including, but not limited to, theatre, dance, and the visual arts. Each year, £500 is awarded to a candidate who can demonstrate artistic promise and passion for their chosen art form, and who has secured a confirmed place of study for the following academic year.
