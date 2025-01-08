AN investigation has been launched after a child was hit by a vehicle whilst on a pelican crossing in Tywyn on Wednesday morning.
North Wales Police is appealing for information and dashcam footage following the incident that occurred at around 9am on a crossing near Tywyn Memorial Hospital on Brynhyfryd Road.
North Wales Police De Gwynedd said: "We are appealing for information following a Road Traffic Collision in Tywyn on Wednesday, 8 January.
"Approximately 0900hrs this morning there was a collision involving a Grey Vehicle and a child crossing the road on their push bike at the pelican crossing."
Officers say the appeal had been authorised by the child’s mother, but don't mention whether any injuries were sustained.
Anyone with information should contact 101.